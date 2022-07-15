Kannullo Nee Roopame Song From Writer Padmabhushan Garners 3 Million Views

The musical promotions of Suhas starrer wholesome family entertainer Writer Padmabhushan began on superhit note with the first single Kannullo Nee Roopame becoming a chartbuster in no time. The soulful romantic melody scored by Shekar Chandra enthused music lovers and it clocked over 3 Million views which is a big thing for a small budgeted movie.

Shekar Chandra scored an addictive number. While Dhanunjay lent vocals, Bhaskarabhatla wrote lyrics for the song. Suhas and Tina Shilparaj’s chemistry worked well for the song. The chartbuster success has increased eagerness on rest of the songs in the film’s album.

Debutant Shanmukha Prashanth has directed the movie that is produced by Chai Bisket Films, in association with Lahari Films. Anurag, Sharath and Chandru Manohar are the producers and Manohar Govindswamy presents it.

Venkat R Shakamuri has handled the cinematography of the film getting ready for release.