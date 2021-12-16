Kannadigas Trend Boycott Pushpa in Karnataka, Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the highly awaited films of the year. Just a day left for Pushpa to hit the big screens. We already told you that Pushpa will be released in multiple languages.

Ahead of its release, Pushpa is facing a backlash from the Karnataka audience. They are demanding that the makers release the Kannada version of film in more theatres across Karnataka instead of the Telugu version. If not, they have threatrened to boycott the film in Karnataka. It remains to be seen how the makers are going to resolve it.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil will appear in key roles. It is worth mentioning here that Pushpa premiers will be held tonight in North America and other parts of foreign countries.

