Kannada Star Daali Dhananjaya On Board For Satyadev 26

Versatile actor Satyadev’s 26th film was announced officially yesterday. Eashvar Karthic will direct the movie billed to be a crime action and it’s the Production No 1 of Old Town Pictures. Satyadev 26 is a multi-starrer movie and Kannada star Daali Dhananjaya who shot to fame in Telugu with Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa will be playing the other lead role. Interestingly, this film also marks 26th of Dhananjaya.

There will always be a special interest when two talented actors share screen space in a movie. Along with horse, the poster also sees gun, bullets and currency notes. While Satyadev’s poster had red theme, it’s a grey theme poster for Dhananjaya.

The film will be produced by Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram with Manikantan Krishnamachary taking care of the cinematography. Charan Raj renders soundtracks for the movie, while Anil Krish is the editor. Dialogues for the movie are penned by Meeraqh.

The makers will announce other prominent cast of the movie soon.