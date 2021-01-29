Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8: Know Everything, Launch Date And Expected Contestants List

Some happy news coming in for all fans of Bigg Boss Kannada. As the eighth edition of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to air soon, the organisers of the show have surprised everyone by changing the logo of the show. The much-awaited promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is out. The one-minutes long promo gave us a glimpse of what people can expect in the upcoming season.

The show is likely to launch in February. According to sources, the show organisers have finalised the contestants for a new season. Looks like preparations for a new season are going on in full swing. All selected contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will be under quarantine for 15 days before entering into the show due to safety precautions before the show premieres.

If you are looking forward to know the contestant list. Then, here you go. Kannada star actor Yash's mother 'Pushpa, News anchor Radha Hiregowda, Yaare Nee Mohini fame Sushma Shekar, Tiktok star Sonu Gowda, Bindu Gowda, Drone Prathap, and many others are likely to be part of the show. Keep watching this space for more updates