Kannada Actor In Salaar: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film's regular shooting is proceeding at a rapid pace in Hyderabad.

According to the latest reports, Kannada actor Pramod has been roped to play a crucial role in the action film. Pramod's role could be a small but important one, as per the buzz.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in it.

Salaar will be releasing in multiple languages on Septemeber 28, 2023.