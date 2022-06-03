Kamal Haasan's Vikram Twitter Review
Kamal Haasan's Vikram hit the big screens on June 3, 2022. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil are Suriya Sivakumar will appear in prominent roles. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Twitter is currently overflowing with positive reviews from all quarters. Check out the audience reactions to Kamal Haasan's Vikram:
Ommala🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 interval🥵🥵🥵..lokesh😍😘#vikram
— JEGAN (@j_gun_) June 3, 2022
#suriya and #arjundas scene 🔥🔥
do you like that scene
will it be #kaithi2 and vikram2 one movie#LokeshKanagaraj vera level director #vikram #VikramInAction #VikramFDFS #VikramHitlist #suriya41 #Vaadivaasal
— zac collin (@zaccollin2) June 3, 2022
I'll come after watching #Vikram !
In the name of review all they do is fuckin spoiler!
— Hippie🍁 (@nishukickK) June 3, 2022
Positive from Ck 💥 #Vikram - victory✌
— குணசேகரன் 🎭 (@im_gunaa) June 3, 2022
Hearing great reviews for #MajorTheFilm and #Vikram what a weekend for movie buffs 🤩🤩
— therealhyderabadi (@realhyderabadii) June 3, 2022
#vikram blockbuster 🔥
— B (@o2irB) June 3, 2022