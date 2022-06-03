Kamal Haasan's Vikram OTT Release Date Is Out

Veteran Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan is back with a bang. Kamal Haasan's Vikram is making big noises on social media. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is back after Vijay's Master. He puts Kamal Haasan back on the success track with Vikram.

Fans are raving about the thriller flick on social media. The audience is mighty impressed with the performances of Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil and Suriya's in the film.

After hearing glowing reviews about Kamal Haasan's Vikram, a section of the audience is curious to find out about the digital release of the film. Kamal Haasan's Vikram digital rights have been acquired by Disney plus Hotstar.

The film would start streaming on Disney plus Hotstar after the end of the movie's theatrical run. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film tickets are available for a reasonable price as the makers want the audience to enjoy the film in theatres.