Kamal Haasan's Vikram Joins Rs 300 Cr Club

Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram is unstoppable at the box office. The film is having a dream run at the box office. Vikam was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has also brings together talented actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Fahadh Faasil in a single frame.

The strong content and stellar cast in Vikram is creating waves at the box office.

With each passing day, Kamal Haasan's Vikram is reaching a new milestone. The latest news is that Vikram has crossed Rs 300 cr at the worldwide box office.

The film started off with a low buzz and garnered decent collections. But now, the Kamal film is fetching big bucks at the box office. The film is roaring in domestic as well as international markets.

The good news is that Vikram is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office even after 10 days of its release.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram won't be available on OTT anytime soon as the makers are waiting to reap maximum profits from the film's theatrical run. Vikram's digital release could be in the first week of July.

