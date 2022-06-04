Kamal Haasan's Vikram IMDB Rating

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is back with a bang and how! Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty just tweeted, singing praises of Kamal. He said Genius has a name and that is Kamal Haasan. The film has opened to positive from critics, fans and public alike. Kamal fans can't stop gushing about the film. Netizens are using various adjectives for the films such as 'Masterpiece', 'Blockbuster', 'Tamil Cinema Is Back' and a few others.

Did you know how much online movie database site IMDB, has rated Kamal Haasan's Vikram movie? Well, If you are a fan of Kamal Haasan or not, you would surely be shocked to know the IMDb rating of Vikram. The online user rated site has given Kamal Haasan's Vikram a 9.1 out of 10. Isn't that mindblowing?

Kamal's Vikram has received mostly 3.5+ rating from film critics. Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya are seen in key roles. If you haven't watched the film yet, please do watch in theatres. If you have watched it, share your reviews in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.