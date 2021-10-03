Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram Second Schedule Wrapped Up

Universal hero Kamal Haasan and successful director Lokesh Kanagaraj have teamed up for an action thriller titled Vikram. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also producing the film in association with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Lokesh Kanagaraj managed to bring together three powerhouse performers - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil - for Vikram. The first look of Vikram, which was unveiled in July this year, garnered the interest. The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. Both Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil joined the shoot in second schedule.

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to inform that Vikram’s second schedule was wrapped up. “Vikram second schedule wrapped ⚡ @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @RKFI #Vikram #vikramsecondschedule ,” tweeted Lokesh.

A poster shared by the director sees Kamal sitting on a mud bike, while Lokesh, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and the stunt master duo Anbariv stand next to him.

Apart from star cast the film also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.

The technical crew of Vikram includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, Shivani Narayanan and others

Technical Crew:

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producers: Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran

Banner: Raaj Kamal Films International

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan

Editor: Philomin Raj