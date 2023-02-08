Kalyan Ram Refuses Give Tarak Ratna Health Update

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is busy with back-to-back promotions of his upcoming film Amigos. During Amigos movie promotions, Kalyan Ram was asked to share the health status of Tarak Ratna.

Kalyan Ram said, "The Hosiptal authorities will give the right information. I'm not the right person to talk about it." Kalyan Ram just refused to share an update on Tarak Ratna's health.

Talking about Amigos, the action thriller is directed by Rajendar Reddy. Ashika Ranganath will be seen as the female lead in the film. Amigos is produced by Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is all set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.