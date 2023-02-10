Kalyan Ram Opens Up About Tarak Ratna's Health

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was busy with Amigos promotions. During the part of movie promotions, Kalyan Ram was asked about his cousin Tarak Ratna's health condition. Tarak Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest on January 27, 2023.

Kalyan Ram shared his health update " He is still recovering, he is getting the best treatment and the best doctors are there with him.Doctors can only say the exact health update of Tarak Ratna. All your prayers are required for him, hoping for the best".

Recently, Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram and Manoj Manchu visited Taraka Ratna at the hospital. Taraka Ratna is the grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao alias NTR

In the meantime, Kalyan Ram's Amigos is currently running in theatres.