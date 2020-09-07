Young Tiger, Jr NTR is one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema. He won the hearts of the people with his strong acting skills and dancing skills. He enjoys an immense fan following in the South Indian film industry. Jr NTR always maintains a low profile when it comes to social media. But he enjoys an incredible fan following.

Top filmmakers and producers love to work with him. The latest buzz on social media is that Jr NTR requested filmmakers that his brother Kalyan Ram will co-produce all his upcoming films. It is being said that some of the producers are not happy with Jr NTR's decision but others are supporting him. It is not the first time, Kalyan Ram entering into the production business.

He had produced his own movies such as ‘Entha Manchivaadavuraa, ‘Patas’, etc. He even produced NTR biopic with Balakrishna as the hero. The film didn't fetch good profits and ended as a disaster at the box office. According to reports, Kalyan Ram will also look after the financial matters of NTR's movies, so, that NTR can fully focus on his acting. Looks like Jr NTR doesn't want to get distracted between movies and production business.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will soon resume the film shooting of 'RRR' which has been grabbing the headlines for a long time, The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. The film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and others in pivotal roles. Hollywood actress Olivia Morris has been roped to play a love interest of Jr NTR in the film.