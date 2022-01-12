Kalyaan Dhev's Super Machi Trailer Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev who ventured into films with Vijetha is coming up with his second movie Super Machi. Rachita Ram plays the leading lady in the wholesome entertainer directed by Puli Vasu. The film is all set for release on January 14th for this Sankranthi.

Today, the makers have unveiled trailer of the movie. The trailer begins with a voice of Rachita Ram who says there is something magical in love without seeing each other. Then, she is seen following Kalyaan Dhev like a shadow. And one day, she proposes her love to him, though he rejects it. Then, we are shown other side of his life.

Kalyaan Dhev impresses in a role with different shades. He looked super stylish in the getup where he sported ponytail. Rachita Ram is super cool as a one side lover. Puli Vasu has come up with an intriguing story, while S Thaman background score is impressive. On the whole, the trailer looks promising.

Rizwan is producing the film under the banner Rizwan Entertainments.