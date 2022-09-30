Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan Book Sells Like Hot Cakes at Madurai Book Fair

Prior to the release of Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki's novel Ponniyin Selvan on Friday, sales of the original novel skyrocketed at the Madurai Book Fair 2022. The novel has taken up more than 100 of the 200 stalls at the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India's expo (BAPASI).

BAPASI secretary SK Murugan stated that many people are interested in purchasing Ponniyin Selvan novels, which range in price from Rs 700 to Rs 4,000, and that consumers are purchasing more literature and historical works. "Over 10,000 people have attended the book expo thus far. When it was conducted in 2019, the earnings from sales reached Rs 5 crore. We anticipate a faster turnaround this time. "

Along with book shops, several other conveniences have been installed, such as Covid vaccine stalls. Volunteers from the Madurai branch of the Indian Red Cross Society are on hand to help persons with disabilities (PWDs), and ambulances are kept on standby in case of an emergency.

