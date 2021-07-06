Kajal's Peppy Number In Prabhas' Salaar?

Rebel star Prabhas’ forthcoming flick ‘Salaar’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. So far, Prabhas has wrapped 30 percent of the shoot but the film shooting had to be stalled due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Prabhas is expected to resume the shoot of ‘Salaar’ in next week, it is learned. The latest news doing the rounds is that gorgeous beauty Kajal Aggarwal is likely to be part of the film.

Kajal and Prabhas are one of the lovable pairs in Tollywood. A section of fans is dedicated to this cute pair in Telugu. If reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal is likely to shake a leg with Prabhas’ in Salaar.

It is said to be that Kajal Aggarwal will be performing a special number in Salaar. If this news turns out to be true, then it will be Prabhas-Kajal’s third film together after their hit movies- Mr Perfect and Darling. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited from the maker's end.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and the film is slated for release on April 14, 2022. It features Shruti Haasan as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.