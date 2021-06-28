Kajal's Paris Paris To Skip Theatres For Digital Release On OTT?

Sizzling actress Kajal Aggarwal made a grand debut with ‘Lakshmi Kalyanam’ alongside Kalyan Ram. Later, she was featured in Rajamouli’s Magadheera and the film put her in the top league of actors. The actress worked with all the A-listers, right from Prabhas to Allu Arjun. She is also worked in Bollywood and Kollywood movies.

You already know that Kajal was roped in to play the female lead in the the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit, Queen. The film is titled ‘Paris Paris’ and the makers couldn’t release the film in theatres due to censor issues. Now, the Tamil filmmaker of Paris Paris, we hear has decided to give theatrical release a skip and release the film on OTT. The teaser of Paris Paris received thumping response from fans. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

On the career front, Kajal will soon be appearing in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. This will be the second collaboration with Chiranjeevi. Earlier, the duo worked together in Khaidi No 150. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan, under Konidela productions.