Kajal Aggarwal's Condition To Gautam Kitchlu Before Marriage

Kajal Aggarwal is basking in the bliss of marriage. The newlyweds are honeymooning in Maldives and Kajal has been giving us a peek into the place with her gorgeous pictures.

Against the blue waters, Kajal is seen going all pink in the arms of her dear husband Gautam. She has been sharing pictures on her Instagram handle.

We all know that the two got hitched after a long friendship. Even though Gautam proposed to her in January, it is learnt that Kajal had one condition to yes to the marriage. Guess what was that? If you thought she sought his permission to work in movies after marriage then you are wrong.

Apparently, Kajal asked Gautam to go down on his knees and propose to her in the typical romantic style. This was revealed by the actress herself in an interview.

She also spoke at length about the wedding festivities and the after event parties which they thoroughly enjoyed.

Despite the COVID curbs, both Kajal and Gautam made sure that guests complied with the guidelines prescribed by the government to ensure maximum safety at the wedding.