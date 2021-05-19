Kajal Aggarwal Willing to Leave Films For Husband: There's More to the Story

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most gorgeous beauties in Tollywood. She has worked with all the A-list actors in Tollywood right from Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan. Most of her films with top actors have performed well at the box office.

Last year, Kajal got married to her long-term beau Gautam Kitchlu. Now and then, Kajal keeps sharing pictures with her fans and followers. In fact, she is giving relationship goals to her fans.

Ever since Kajal got married, speculations are doing the rounds that Kajal might quit acting. Recently, the actress opened up during an interview with an online portal and she said that she will quit acting only if her husband asks her to do so.

According to a leading tabloid, Kajal said that Gautam is very much happy with the way her career is shaping up and he has been supporting her. He is giving wings to her to fly. She is looking forward to concentrating on acting for a while. She doesn’t know how long she will be able to act and also added that she is willing to leave the film industry provided her husband tells her. Currently, she is busy finishing her current projects.

It now remains to be seen whether Kajal Aggarwal will sign any new movies next year.

Meanwhile, Kajal will soon be appearing in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, which is being helmed by Surender. It is produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions.