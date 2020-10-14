Sizzling actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to enter wedlock very soon. She is going to marry her long time beau Gautam Kitchlu. The wedding is set to take place on October 30. The latest news we hear is that Kajal's wedding is not going to take place in either a star hotel or any resort. According to the reliable sources, the wedding of Kajal will take place at her residence in Mumbai.

The yet to become couple want the marriage to be an intimate affair and they chose Kajal's house as a venue. They got engaged in August. According to the reports, Kajal has even thrown a bachelorette party for her friends. However, an official confirmation about Kajal's wedding venue is yet to be made.

On the career front, Kajal will be next seen in Chiranjeevi's ‘Acharya’.Koratala Siva is the director of the flick. It marks Kajal Aggarwal's second-time collaboration with Chiranjeevi as they both have worked together for Khaidi No.150 which was a comeback film of Megastar. The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.