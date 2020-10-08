Finally, actress Kajal Aggarwal is entering the wedlock. For those who are new to the story, Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding is all set to take place on October 30 in Mumbai. She is getting married to her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu who is the founder of the e-commerce interior design label ‘Discern Living’.



Apparently, Kajal’s wedding announcement might have come as a huge surprise to filmmakers with whom she has signed the projects. Speaking about her films, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’. Kajal replaced Trisha after the latter walked out of the project due to creative differences. As Kajal broke out her wedding news, it instantly sparked speculation that she might also opt out of the project. She is yet to complete the shoot for her portions of the film. It was speculated that the Acharya team was looking forward to replacing Kajal. But, all this turned out to be plain rumours as reliable sources make it clear that the film’s think-tank has no such plans in their mind.

According to these sources, the producers don’t have any such plans and she is very much part of the movie. So, Kajal Aggarwal will not be replaced unless she herself wishes to opt out.