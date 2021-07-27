Kajal Aggarwal Slashes Remuneration Post Marriage?

During their hey days, actors sign back to back films. When the demand goes up, movie artistes usually increase their remuneration. When an actor becomes immensely successful, then their remuneration even crosses the crore mark. Even so, actress Kajal Agarwal is now said to have slashed her salary.

Kajal has acted in super hit films like 'Magadheera', 'Arya 2', 'Darling', 'Brindavanam', 'Tupaki', 'Badshah', 'Temper', 'Mari', 'Mersal'. The Tollywood actress is currently busy with 'Acharya' and 'Indian 2'.

Kajal Agarwal, who has been in the film industry for 17 years, got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu only last year. We hear that she has reduced her remuneration because she was not getting enough opportunities post marriage. It is known that female actors become selective about movies after they get married. Filmmakers, too, on the other hand opt for fresh faces.

According to gossip pundits, Kajal Agarwal has now decided to get only half of the remuneration she was getting in the past. Actress Kajal Agarwal used to get paid around Rs 2 crore for a film. Now, tt is rumored that her pay cheque has reduced to Rs one crore.