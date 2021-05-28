Kajal Aggarwal Slashes Remuneration For More Offers?

Gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal seems to be getting a lot of movie offers in Telugu and Tamil. Latest news doing the rounds is that Kajal Aggarwal is said to have slashed her remuneration to get more offers. It is not unheard of that career of female leads changing after their marriage. The primary reason being not that they are not getting offers but it could be because become choosy about the kind of roles they pick. They may not want to do intimate scenes post marriage.

So, naturally even filmmakers are hesitant about approaching married actresses for female lead roles involving kissing or love making scenes. Also, they expect them to cut their remuneration to work on their terms. It's essentially a give and take between the filmmaker and am actress.

However, a fan's love for their star is unconditional. They are not so worried about the actress's marital status as long as they entertain the audience. Recently, south actress Kajal Aggarwal married business entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. She is also playing a lead role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Rumors are doing the rounds that Kajal has decided to slash her remuneration for her upcoming movies. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

On the career front, she will next be seen in Acharya, under the direction on Koratala Siva.