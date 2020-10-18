Kajal Aggarwal To Resume Shoot From This Date!

Kajal Aggarwal has broken hearts of her legion of fans with her marriage announcement. She will be marrying Gautham Kitchlu on 30th of October. Many wanted to know if she will continue acting post marriage.

Actress herself said that she will continue to act but no one had a clue about when she will join Acharya team or Bharateeyudu 2 team. Now, we hear that she has decided to join shoots post November 15th.

Kajal with her husband Gautham has planned to go for a honeymoon trip from November 1st till November 13th, say reports. Upon return, she will join sets of Acharya first from 15th of November, say reports.

From December, she will join Indian -2 or Bharateeyudu -2 sets to complete her portions by February. She will complete her other films also by March or April and might take a brief break from acting to enjoy her life as a newly wedded person.

She will start working in films that will suit her acting skills and experience from now on like Samantha, post her marriage to Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Kajal has plans to become a film producer as well. Let's wait for her to reveal more details.