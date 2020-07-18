Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer film 'Acharya' will see popular actor Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. Kajal has already shared screen space with Chiru in the movie Khaidi No.150. The chemistry between both of them worked well in Khaidi No.150 and we expect the same from the duo.

Ram Charan will also have a lead role in the film 'Acharya'.

Acharya, which is speculated to be a social drama is directed by Koratala Siva. The film will be produced jointly by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Now, the remuneration of lead actor Kajal Aggarwal is out. It is learnt from entertainment reports that the 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri' fame actress is quoting less amount for her movies. We think the consideration could be due to the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 which has also hit the film industry.

Kajal who used to draw Rs two crore for a recent film, for Acharya, she will be drawing Rs 1.05 crore.

Kajal will also be seen as the leading lady in a big Budget film called Indian 2, besides Acharya. Kamal Haasan will be the hero of the film which is going to be directed by Shankar of I and Robo fame.

After Acharya, Chiru will be seen in his 153rd film, Lucifer which is a remake of a Malayalam film with the same name.