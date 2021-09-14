Kajal Aggarwal Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Gautam Kitchlu

Gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal got married last year on October 30,2020. She married Gautam Kitchlu who’s a successful entrepreneur. The actress has been busy with a couple of Ad shoots and she will soon be seen in a Megastar movie too.

The latest we hear is that Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant. Kajal Aggarwal pregnancy news seems to be the latest rumours to be doing the rounds in filmnagar circles.

After a close knit wedding ceremony and a dream honeymoon vacation last year, the couple is looking forward to celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month.

Meanwhile, Kajal will next be seen in Acharya, which is on the verge of completion. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the film which also sees Ram Charan playing an extended cameo. The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

Kajal is yet to confirm her pregnancy news. Keep an eye on Sakshi Post to know more.