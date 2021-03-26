Kajal Aggarwal Is Not An Easy Wife To Please: Here's Proof

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are not leaving any stone unturned to give some couple goals to their fans and friends. The actress tied the nuptial knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020. After eight years of their friendship, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Kajal is an avid social media user and shares some adorable pics on her Instagram. The 'Chandamama' heroine shared a pic holding a lot of chocolates in her hand and wrote, "When my husband brings back bribes to make up for the lack of quality time. (Also ends up ruining my diet)." Here is the photo.

A few days ago, Kajal shared a photo and wrote that she is very grateful for marrying Gautam. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!"

Here is the photo.

Check out some more adorable photos of Kajal and Gautam.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal's Mosagallu and Bollywood movie, Mumbai Saga got released in theatres recently. Mumbai Saga is an action-crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. It stars an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover.



Mosagallu, a film based on the true events of a large-scale technical support scam was released in theatres on 19th March 2021. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain acted in the prominent roles.

On the other hand, Kajal is busy with her upcoming movie, Acharya in which she is acting alongside Chiranjeevi.