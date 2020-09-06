Sizzling actress Kajal Aggarwal has garnered a following of 15 Million on Instagram. She is one of the popular stars in the South Indian film industry. She acted with top actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. She has given notable performances in films like 'Businessman', 'Darling', 'Magadheera', etc.

On the professional front, Kajal is going to share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the film, Acharya. This is going to be the second time for the actress to act alongside the legendary hero. Expectations are very high on the film. Earlier, the makers of the movie considered Trisha as the female lead but she walked out of the project due to some unknown reasons.

On the other hand, Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's movie, Indian 2. She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming flick, Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Bollywood movie Queen. Reports claim that she will also be seen in the sequel of Vijay's blockbuster movie, Thuppakki.

Here are some of the stunning photos from the Instagram account of Kajal Aggarwal.