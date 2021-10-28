Just One Special Pic Of Chay Remains On Samantha's Instagram, Rest Deleted

Tollywood heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu deleted all the pictures of hers with Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram account. Yes! What you read is absolutely right! Samantha is one of the persons who never steps back to share some of the adorable pics on her Instagram. When Sam and Chay were together, she used to share lovely pics of them. Samantha deleted all the pics of hers with Chay but this photo of Chay and Sam still remains on her Instagram.

Samantha has deleted more than 70 pictures of hers with Chay. It looks like Samantha wants to start her life fresh and also unfollowed some of the profiles on her Instagram handle. Recently, Samantha went to Char Dham Yatra along with her dearest friend, Shilpa Reddy.

We all know that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced their separation on October 2nd by releasing an official statement. Samantha's statement reads, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Sam and Chay got separated after three years of their marriage life. They have been loved by all and sundry for their cute PDA.

Currently, Samantha went to Dubai along with her friends Sadhna Singh and Preetham Jukalker. She took to her Instagram stories and posted some of the pictures of Burj Khalifa.