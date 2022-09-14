Jr NTR's Weight Loss Journey For RRR

Young tiger Jr NTR is the grandson of legendary Tollywood actor NTR and son of late Hari Krishna. Now, Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid and popular actors in Tollywood.

It wasn't a cakewalk for Jr NTR to make a place for himself and become a successful star in the film industry. If you look at Jr NTR in his debut film Student No.1, you would be stunned looking at his physique. Fash forward now, Jr NTR looks dashing, with a lean look.

Jr NTR looked heavy in his movie Jai Lava Kusa. In less than 5 months, NTR managed to drop 18 kilos. A source tells us that he was trained by a certified fitness expert, Lloyd Stevens.

On the career front, Jr NTR is reading scripts after his recent release, RRR. NTR announced that his next film will be with Koratala Siva. It would take some time for Tarak-Koratala Siva to go on floors. Watch this space for more updates.

