Jr NTR's Unforgettable Dialogues Every Tarak Fan Loves

Tollywood Young tiger Jr NTR forayed into films with the movie ‘Student No:1. The film did pretty well at the box office. Later, he went on to feature in countless films and earned his own fan following for his acting chops. Even though, Jr NTR is the grandson of late legendary Telugu actor NTR, he faced a lot of obstacles at the beginning of his career. Only a few people know the obstacles he faced. A lot of people consider NTR as an inspiration because the actor carved a niche for himself in the industry on his own.

Jr NTR turns 38 today and the all the fan groups on Twitter are making big noises about Jr NTR. The hashtag Happy Birthday Jr NTR is trending on social media. Jr NTR fans are upset as their demigod is still under home isolation days after testing Covid positive.

For those disappointed on not being able to see him on Tarak’s special day, we want to cheer you up with most favorite and popular dialogues from his movies

Here are some unforgettable dialogues from Jr NTR movies that every Tarak Fan would surely know

Narasimhudu: Reyi anaka, pagalu anaka, enda anaka, vaana anaka, vagu anaka, varada anaka, rai anaka, rappa anaka, dummu anaka, dubbu anaka..."



Rakhee: "After all enti sir, after all kadu sir, bharatha desham lo rojuki oka koti yabhai lakshala mandi maa railways lo prayaanisthunnaru sir..."

Yamadonga: "Emantivi emantivi? Manava jaathi neechama? Entha maata, entha maata? Vytharini varaku ventadi vedinchi muppu thippalu petti mee dharma suthramulanu manta galipi pathi pranalanu dakkinchukunna naari mani Savitri di ye jaathi?"

Adhurs: "Evite padundedi, manandaram kalisi padatham, veeliddaru maamulu ladies kadu telusa, maa guruvu garini saantham naakesaru, ee suryakantham garythe mareenu".

Oosaravelli: - "Salaam wa alaikum Irfan Bhai! Pehchana nahin? Ajju, Ajju Bhai! Suit u Boot U esi sofa lo kurchopedithe Irfan aypothadentra, ye drama company nundi pattukoccharra eedini? Eedu Irfan aythe nenu Laden Bin Laden".

Baadshah: "Nene kadu Dasu, asalu ee Saira Bhanu lanti dakotala valla desham lo boys andaru suffer avtunnaru, asalu idi bommarillu release ki kalisi, love failure 50 days ki vidipokapothe naa life antha Happy Days ye".



Temper: Deniki sir bhayam? Em chestaru meeru mahaa ayithe life estharu. Ee court kakapothe inko court sir, vanda section lu unnay vandha fitting lu unnay".

Janatha Garage: "Balavanthudu balaheenudini bhayapetti brathakadam aanavaayithi ne, but for a change aa balaheenudi pakkana kuda oka balam undi, JANATHA GARAGE!"

Jai Lava Kusa: "Dasakantha Dasagriva Dasonmukudu Suralokadhinetha Asurula Chakravarthi, Lankadhipathi Ee Ravanasurudu"