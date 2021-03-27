Jr NTR's Pay Check For Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Will Leave You All Stunned!

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood. He has a legion of fans across the globe. As you are aware Jr NTR will be making a comeback to the small screen as the host of he Telugu game show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. Earlier, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna had hosted this show. They couldn't continue as hosts due to their work commitments. Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is likely to be launched on the occasion of Ugadi which falls on April 13 this year.

When a top star is hosting the show by adjusting his movie schedule, one can well imagine the kind of remuneration he must be getting. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is how much Jr NTR is charging for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Jr NTR is said to be charging Rs 10 cr for the show and he would shoot for over 50 episodes only on weekends as he has to even complete his new film with Trivikram Srinivas. However, these are strong rumours and an official word regarding Jr NTR pay check for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is yet to be known.

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in the much-awaited film 'RRR'. The film is being helmed by SS Rajamouli and Produced by Danayya under D V V Entertainments. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.