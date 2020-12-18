Jr NTR's New Year Plans Ruined?

Tollywood actor Jr NTR is called young tiger by his ardent fans. Hailed as one of the superstars in the Telugu film industry. He has been away from the silver screen for more than two years. Have you heard this, Jr NTR is all set to host a new reality show. Recently, there was news that Jr NTR will soon be hosting a reality show, it is going to get telecast on Gemini TV.

Jr NTR’s remuneration for episode seems to be Rs 35 cr and he is likely to get Rs 18 cr for the whole show. According to the industry grapevine, making him the highest-paid actor in the history of Telugu television, surpassing veterans like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. According to our trusted sources, Jr NTR’s leaked fee being charged for the show is believed to have reportedly upset the actor. The show makers wanted Jr NTR to announce the news himself to surprise his fans and audience on the eve of New Year. However, Jr NTR seems to be unhappy with leaked information about his show.

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in the much-awaited film ‘RRR’. Apart from Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Hollywood actress Olivia Morris is going to play the love interest opposite NTR in the film. Originally, the makers had roped Daisy Edgar Jones to play the female lead alongside NTR. But, she opted out of the project and the reason is best known to her.

‘RRR’ is being bankrolled by Danaya under DVV Entertainments. The film will be releasing in 10 languages and is likely to hit the big screens by the end of next year. Watch this space for more updates.