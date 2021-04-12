Jr NTR Sets A Date For Next Blockbuster: Details Inside

If there is one Tollywood actor who stays away from any negative news or controversies, it should be Young Tiger Jr NTR. Over the past few days, reports are doing the rounds that Jr NTR's next film will be the 30th project in his career. Jr NTR who has a sea of fans, who are eagerly waiting to hear the details about his upcoming project.

Now, the if the latest buzz doing the rounds is any indication, Jr NTR will announce the details of his next project today at 7:02 pm. According to our trusted sources, Jr NTR is joining hands with Koratala Siva for his 30th project. This combo is enough to imagine the kind of magic that will happen on the screen as also the box office numbers. Earlier, the duo had worked together in Janatha Garaga and the film became a blockbuster hit at the box office. More details about Jr NTR-Koratala Siva are awaited.

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in RRR where he will be essaying the role of Telugu freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. The film's first look poster and teaser have received a positive response from all quarters. RRR is directed by Rajamouli and the film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.