Jr NTR's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu Postponed? Deets Inside

Young Tiger Jr NTR is all set to make his comeback to the Telugu small screen with the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of the Hindi game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Speculations are doing the rounds that Jr NTR's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu which was supposed to get launched in May is likely to get postponed to June due to logistic reasons. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Talking about the show, earlier, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi have hosted the same show and the two seasons also turned out to be instant hits.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in 'RRR' which features Ram Charan also in one of the lead roles. It is for the first time, the two huge Tollywood actors will be sharing screen space together. This will be Rajamouli's newest project after the hugely successful Baahubali franchise. The film is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. RRR is expcted to hit the screens on October 13. Watch this space for more updates.