Jr. NTR's Look From RRR Unveiled

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the team of the upcoming film, RRR, on Thursday unveiled the first look of actor Jr. NTR in the film.

Jr. NTR plays the revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the film, and his look suggests a powerful role, distinct from all the other characters he has ever played.

NTR took to Twitter where he shared his look and captioned: "Bheem for you all."

His co-actor in the film, Ram Charan, praised the look. "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother," wrote Ram Charan.

"Baahubali" maker Rajamouli is presently shooting in Hyderabad with Ram Charan and NTR for the film. After taking a very long break forced by the pandemic, the film's team got back to the sets with necessary precautions in place.

Alia Bhatt, who plays the female lead, will join the unit in November. Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris will join in upcoming schedules subsequently.

RRR is set for a 2021 release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

The film is a massive production that is being made on a rumoured budget of Rs 450 crore.

Rajamouli had once said that "RRR" will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.(Agencies)