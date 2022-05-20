Jr NTR's First Look Poster From #NTR31 Out

Young Tiger Jr NTR is one of the most outstanding actors in Tollywood, be it in acting or dialogue delivery. Jr NTR has created a niche for himself among the audience. Jr NTR turns 39 years old and celebrates his birthday. Jr. NTR celebrated his birthday by releasing the first look poster from his upcoming film, tentatively titled #NTR31.

The film will be directed by none other than Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise. More details about the film are yet to be revealed. Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Prashanth Neel shared the poster of Jr NTR's yet to be launched film.

Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wrote, which goes as follows, 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅!

𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥.... 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 .....

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝....