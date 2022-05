Jr NTR's First Look Poster From #NTR31 Out

Young Tiger Jr NTR is one of the most outstanding actors in Tollywood, be it in acting or dialogue delivery. Jr NTR has created a niche for himself among the audience. Jr NTR turns 39 years old and celebrates his birthday. Jr. NTR celebrated his birthday by releasing the first look poster from his upcoming film, tentatively titled #NTR31.

The film will be directed by none other than Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise. More details about the film are yet to be revealed. Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Prashanth Neel shared the poster of Jr NTR's yet to be launched film.

Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wrote, which goes as follows, ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’๐’๐’š ๐’”๐’๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’‚๐’• ๐’Š๐’” ๐’˜๐’๐’“๐’•๐’‰ ๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’๐’† ๐’”๐’๐’‚๐’Œ๐’†๐’ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’๐’๐’๐’ !

๐‡๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ.... ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ง .....

๐๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐....