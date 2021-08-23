Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Pilot Episode All About Acharya, RRR Promotions

We already know that Young tiger Jr NTR is making a grand comeback to television with the popular reality show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Last night saw the telecast of the premiere episode.

The pilot episode featured mega Power Star Ram Charan who appeared as the chief guest on the very first episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Jr NTR's hosting style, his charisma skills made everyone hook to the screens.

The premiere episode went well, but most of the TV viewers felt the episode was all about Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Acharya' and 'RRR' promotions. Jr NTR asked most of the questions related to movies.

Truth be told, Ram Charan also played well, he didn't pretend he didn't know the answers. Both the actors made the episode a worthy watch. However, viewers felt that the show makers could have put Ram Charan through a real test with some difficult questions. It was very obvious that the show was all about RRR and Acharya.

On the career front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are awaiting the release of 'RRR' which is slated for release next year. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.