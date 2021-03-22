Jr NTR's Emotional Speech At Thellavarithe Guruvaram Pre-release Event

The pre-release event of South musician MM Keeravani son Sri Simha Koduri's first film Thellavarithe Guruvaram was graced by RRR actor Jr NTR and his director SS Rajamouli. Thellavarithe Guruvaram is directed by Manikanth Gelli and Sri Simha Koduri, younger son of MM Keeravani will be seen in the lead role. The film is going to release on March 27. NTR was invited as one of the special guests to the function by the film unit. The movie directed by Manikanth Gelli. Thellavarithe Guruvaram also stars Chitra Shukla, Misha Narang, Rajiv Kanakala, Satya, Ajay and many others in supporting roles. The music for the film has been composed by Kaala Bhairava, elder son of MM Keeravani.

In the pre-release event, Jr NTR became emotional during the speech and said "If the fans are God-given strength, the family of Rajamouli and Keeravani are a God-given family to me for the last 20 years." Adding, he said that he would be happy if his brothers (Simha and Bhairava) tasted success in their life.

