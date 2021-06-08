Jr NTR's Cameo In Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara

Tollywood actor Kalyan Ram’s forthcoming flick ‘Bimbisara’ has been in the news ever since it went to sets. Recently, the first look from the film was unleashed by the makers on NTR's birth anniversary and it received warm reception from all quarters.

It has been a long time that Kalyan Ram was seen on the big screen. He is trying hard to ensure his films do good business at the box office. More often than not, most movies of Kalyan Ram either becomes an average hit or ends up as a disaster at the box office.

Looks like Kalyan Ram has pinned huge hopes on ‘Bimbisara’ and hoping that it creates some magic at the box office. If sources are to be believed, Jr NTR is likely play a guest role in Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara’. But, there’s no official confirmation from the maker's end on Jr NTR's cameo in the movie.

A period film, Bimbisara, showcases Kalyan Ram as a king and a warrior who is capable of killing several people. Kalyan Ram will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon will be sharing screen space with Kalyan Ram in Bimbisara.