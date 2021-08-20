Jr NTR Would One Day Become CM, Says RRR Actor

Tollywood actor Tarzan Laxminarayana Gupta is a well-known face in the Telugu film industry. He is known for his performance in movies like Money, Anaganaga Oka Roju, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Khatarnak, Anjaneyulu, Selfie Raja, Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, Nanu Dochukunduvate, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, etc. Tarzan has also played supporting roles in various films and he was also seen as a comedian, villain in a couple of movies.

Now, an interview of Tarzan Laxminarayana has gone viral. In the interview, he revealed some interesting facts. Tarzan said that he had faced a lot of problems in his film career and also lost many offers due to various reasons. He further added that he worked with numerous cameramen. He expressed hope that Jr NTR would one day become the Chief Minister of any one of the two Telugu states. He sang praises of Tarak and said that he has the caliber to become the CM of the state.

Tarzan said that he worked with Jr NTR in the movie, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. It is known that he is acting along with Jr NTR in the movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Jr NTR is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys an incredible fan following and has won a million hearts with his strong acting skills not to mention his dialogue delivery skills. Many times, he is compared to his grandfather, late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.