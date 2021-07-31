Jr NTR Turns Lucky For Satyadev, Vaishnav Tej

Young tiger Jr NTR is regarded as one of the most sought-after actors in the entertainment industry. He has garnered immense appreciation for portraying vivid roles on the silver screen. Jr NTR is an inspiration to many young aspiring actors. Are you wondering, why Jr NTR is a lucky gem to Satyadev or Vaishnav Tej? If you recall, Jr NTR launched Satyadev's Thimmarusu and Vaishnav Tej's Uppena trailers. Both garnered countless views on YouTube.

Jr NTR is one of the reasons for the Telugu films, Thimmarusu and Uppena to become a hit at the box office. You must be aware that Vaishnav Tej's Uppena became a sensational hit this year. While Satyadev's Thimmarusu which was released in theatres on Friday opened to positive reviews and going steady at the box office.

There are murmurs doing the rounds that Thimmarusu and Uppena became box office hits as they are content-driven films. Tarak fans also say that Jr NTR is the reason for the films to become hits at the box office. Looking at both the film's success, we would also agree that Jr NTR has turned lucky for both these actor, Satyadev and Vaishnav Tej. There is no denying that NTR created much hype by releasing the trailer of the two Telugu movies which clicked for Thimmarusu and Uppena.

On the film front, currently, Jr NTR is finishing back-to-back scenes of his most talked about film 'RRR', which is on the verge of completion. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. Besides Jr NTR, the film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles.