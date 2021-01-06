Jr NTR- Trivikram Film Launch Date Confirmed

Young tiger Jr NTR is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'RRR', directed by Rajamouli.On the other hand, he has also signed another film with Trivikram Srinivas and the film was supposed to go on floors in summer 2020. But, the film got delayed by a year due to COVID-19. According to the latest reports, Trivikram and Jr NTR are planning to launch the film on January 14 as a Sankranthi special.

But, it will take some time to go on floors because Jr NTR is yet to complete his current project 'RRR'. The film will be co-produced Chinababu and Kalyan Ram. Talking about Jr NTR's role in the movie, he is likely to be seen as a young and successful business tycoon in the movie. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in 'Aravinda Sametha' which did extremely well at the box office. While coming to Trivikram Srinivas, he is basking in the success of his last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Jr NTR and Trivikram had earlier teamed up for Aravinda Sametha, which released in 2018.

