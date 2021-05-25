Jr NTR Tests Negative Urges Everyone To Stay Safe!

In a relief to his fans, Young tiger Jr NTR is doing well and has recovered as per the latest reports. It is known that Jr NTR turned COVID positive and was under quarantine. After the completion of his isolation period, Jr NTR underwent COVID test and the result came out as negative. Jr NTR shared the news of his recovery via Twitter.

The actor thanked his doctors who took care of him during the time of recovery.



“Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot. Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home.” tweeted Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film ‘RRR’, which is being directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021.