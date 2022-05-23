Jr NTR To Skip Uppena Director's Film

Young Tiger Jr NTR is basking in the success of his recent outing to RRR. The film was a great success at the box office. Recently, Jr NTR has officially announced that his next films will be with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel. Jr NTR was supposed to announce his film with Buchi Babu.

Jr NTR hasn't announced anything about his film with Buchi Babu. The Uppena director, Buchi Babu, is upset as Jr NTR hasn't spoken anything about their collaboration.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Jr NTR is likely to skip Buchi Babu's film. Buchi Babu also decided to move on with another actor instead of waiting for Jr NTR.

It remains to be seen with whom Buchi Babu is going to work or pitch the story of Jr NTR's film. In the meantime, Jr NTR's RRR was directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya.

