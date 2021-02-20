Jr NTR Says Yes To Uppena Director Buchi Babu Sana Movie?

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. Murmurs are doing the rounds Jr NTR will soon be working with Director Buchi Babu Sana. Before Uppena, no one knows who's Buchi Babu Sana. He became an overnight sensation director with Uppena. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. The film refuses to die among the audience.

Latest we hear is Buchi Babu Sana seems to have narrated the script to Jr NTR. If everything goes as planned then Buchi Babu Sana next movie could be with Jr NTR. It is left to see whether Jr NTR will say 'Yes' to the script or not.

On the career front, Jr NTR is currently busy with 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem in the film. For the first time, Jr NTR will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan and Olivia Morris in 'RRR'. Hollywood actress Olivia Morris will be seen as the female lead alongside Jr NTR. It is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.