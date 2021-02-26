Jr NTR Says Nithiin's 'CHECK' Looks Super Interesting!

Nithiin's Check movie has finally hit the theatres on February 26th, 2021. The action thriller is getting good response from all the corners. Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier won the hearts of the audiences with their strong acting skills. The first day witnessed a huge crowd.

Chandra Sekhar Yeleti narrated the story in an interesting way and film is surely going to rule the box office. Sampath Raj, Sai Chand, Posani Krishna Murali, Simran Choudary, Harsha Vardhan, Karthik Ratnam acted in the key roles in the flick. Kalyani Malik scored music for the film and V Anand Prasad produced the film under his banner Bhavya Creations.

On Feb 25th, Jr NTR took to his Twitter and tweeted that he has been a fan of Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and added that 'Check' looks super interesting. He conveyed his best wishes to the director. The tweet made by Tarak reads as, "Always been a fan of Chandu @yeletics 's unique themes and storytelling. #Check looks super interesting. Best wishes to Chandu, @actor_nithiin and the whole team for the release tomorrow." Here is the tweet.

Always been a fan of Chandu @yeletics 's unique themes and storytelling. #Check looks super interesting. Best wishes to Chandu, @actor_nithiin and the whole team for the release tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RRwtQmSIVk — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 25, 2021

Not only, Tarak, but many other stars like Varun Tej, Nani, Allari Naresh and many others wished all the best to the team. Here are the tweets.

Nithiin!!!

Wishing you and the entire team of #Check all the best for the release tom..

It’s going to be a great Friday!!

Goodluck!@actor_nithiin @yeletics pic.twitter.com/IAFMYaPxoW — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 25, 2021

Wishing @actor_nithiin @Rakulpreet @PriyaPVarier and team of #check all the very best for their movie, trailer has already caught our attention and now i am eagerly waiting for the movie and performance by the leading actors under @yeletics sir’s direction.@BhavyaCreations pic.twitter.com/o0eDpr9sKk — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) February 25, 2021