There's no denying the fact that Jr NTR is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Jr NTR has been away from the big screen for more than two years now.

His fans are desperately waiting to see him on the silver screen. It's a known fact that Jr NTR's RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Even though the young tiger has been featured in many films, but RRR is special to him. If you are wondering why, here is the reason.

In a recent interaction with media for Evaru Meelo Kotesswarulu, NTR was asked what role excited him the most in his career so far. He said, "I'm very excited about Komaram Bheem's role in RRR. I just xan't wait to watch my brother Charan's role in the film. I'm very much excited about both our roles in the film." Just imagine if Jr NTR is so excited about the characters in 'RRR', then we should look forward to it.

RRR is being directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainment. Besides Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also has an ensemble cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and a few. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.