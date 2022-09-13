Jr NTR to Romance Pushpa Actress, Deets Inside

Rashmika Mandanna doesn't need any introduction. She is one of the most sought-after actors to play the female lead in Telugu and Hindi film industry. If reports making the rounds are to be believed, Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead in Jr NTR's upcoming film tentatively titled as #NTR30.

The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. This will be the first time that Rashmika is going to share screen space with Jr NTR. Fans can't wait to watch the new pair in tinsel town?

In the meantime, Rashmika is awaiting the release of Goodbye. The film will arrive in theatres on 7 October 2022. The film's trailer received thumping response from fans and critics alike. Goodbye is written and directed by Vikas Bahl. Amitabh Bachchan will appear in a prominent role, along with rest of the cast.

Rashmika also has another film in Telugu with Allu Arjun titled Pushpa The Rule. The film will be directed by Sukumar and it will be made on a budget of Rs 350 cr plus.

Also Read: BBT6: Double Elimination Confirmed This Week