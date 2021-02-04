Jr NTR to Romance 3 Heroines In Trivikram Movie?

It's been more than two years Jr NTR hasn't released single movie in theatres. His last film was 'Aravinda Sametha' and the film was a massive hit at the box office. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Fans were eagerly waiting for a new movie in their combo. As expected, Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas have officially announced that they would be teaming for a new project in last year. The film will go on floors, shortly. The principal shooting of the film will commence in the latter of this year.

The latest news we hear is Jr NTR is all set to work with three actresses in yet to be titled film. One of the Bollywood actress name is doing the rounds and she is none other than Warina Hussain of Dabangg 3 fame. She is likely to play a second female lead in the movie. The other two actresses names are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in 'RRR' where he will be essaying the role of Kommaram Bheem. It is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. Watch this space for more updates.